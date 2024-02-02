Shares of technology companies surged after unexpectedly strong earnings from some major artificial-intelligence players.

Shares of Meta Platforms jumped by more than 20% after the Facebook owner's early deployment of AI in its advertising sales paid off, leading to a surge in revenue and the establishment of a dividend.

The $200 billion in market value added was the biggest ever for a single stock in a single session.

Intel shares slipped after the chip giant pushed back the construction timetable for its $20 billion chip-manufacturing project in Ohio amid market challenges and the slow rollout of U.S. government grant money to grow the domestic industry.

Shares of Intel rival Nvidia rallied, and is up by about one third in the first five weeks of 2024, reflecting ebullient expectations.

Amazon.com, another company with major AI ambitions, rose by more than 7% after the executives said demand for Amazon Web Services accelerated in the fourth quarter, and said they expected "accelerating trends to continue into 2024."

Those were the "magic words" that investors had awaited for months, said analysts at brokerage MoffettNathanson.

