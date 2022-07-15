Tech Advances Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose ahead of earnings in the sector.

Space-travel concern Virgin Galactic Holdings is planning to expand its fleet of space vehicles in an effort to boost the number of flights it operates within a few years.

TikTok's chief security officer will step back from that role in September, the company said Friday, in a move the company said wasn't related to widening concerns in Washington over the security risks posed by the popular short-video app.

