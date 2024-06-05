Shares of technology companies rose as traders chased momentum in the artificial-intelligence niche.

Softbank Group shares surged after reports that activist hedge fund Elliott Management had taken a stake in the Japanese holding company, and sought to pressure the firm for a second time in the last five years to buy back shares.

Softbank, founded by Japanese tech entrepreneur Masayoshi Son, has a majority stake in AI chip firm Arm.

Shares of Nvidia rose by 5%, giving the graphics chip maker a market capitalization of $3 trillion, a level matched only by Apple and Microsoft.

German business software maker SAP agreed to buy rival WalkMe for about $1.5 billion, as it seeks to bolster its AI offerings.

Shares of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike rallied as the Austin, Texas company shrugged off broader weakness in enterprise software sales.

Software makers have struggled in recent quarters as workers return to the office, reducing demand for a range of services that grew up around work-from-home technology during the pandemic era, said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

