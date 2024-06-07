Shares of technology companies ticked up amid deal activity and continued optimism about artificial-intelligence growth prospects.
Leveraged-buyout firm Bain Capital agreed to buy education-software firm PowerSchool for $5.6 billion in cash and stock, taking private a company that was launched on the stock market by rival investment firm Vista.
Nvidia shares hovered around all-time highs, an improbably 150% above their levels at the start of the year.
Analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said recent gains in Dell shares were justfied as recent stumbles were "not a function of AI server margin compression."
Indeed, "AI server momentum continues to build," with Dell's AI revenue growing fast, said the Morgan Stanley analysts, in a note to clients.
Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-07-24 1728ET