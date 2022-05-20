Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Advances For Session, But Down on Week -- Tech Roundup

05/20/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies ticked up, but fell sharply on the week, as the sector that led gains in the pandemic-era bull market looks set to generate the largest losses in the current bear market.

The Nasdaq Composite fell for the seventh straight week, its longest losing streak since 2001.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech sector of the S&P 500, itself dominated by a handful of mega cap companies has fallen by roughly one quarter for the year to date.

Match Group withdrew its request for a temporary restraining order against Alphabet's Google, saying Google has made some concessions over its app store payment practices that Match Group demanded.

Chinese electric-car maker NIO's shares surged in their debut on the Singapore Exchange, shrugging off broader market volatility.

President Biden began his three-day trip to South Korea with a visit to a Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant, underscoring the technology ties between the countries as the U.S. seeks to strengthen supply chains and reboot its own manufacturing amid competition with China.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1716ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pEntergy shuts down Michigan nuclear power plant
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.29% to 95.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 1.46% to $1.0565 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 1.87% to $1.2493 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Lost 1.04% to 127.88 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pParthenon fragment from Italy can stay in Greece 'forever,' Greek ministry says
RE
05:34pMoody's downgrades Ukraine to "Caa3" on debt uncertainty
RE
05:32pBear market beckons as stock volatility continues in 2022
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 2.82% to $0.084 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 2.67% to $1957.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Crowdstrike, Lowe's, Lululemon, Nvidia...
2Computer chip giant ASML places big bets on a tiny future
3Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant; Tesla shares sink
4Exclusive-Danone ramps up U.S. baby formula shipments to address shorta..
5Transcript : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings ..

HOT NEWS