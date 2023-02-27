Tech Advances as Risk Appetite Returns -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as risk appetite revived.

Cyclical sectors surged at the market open in the wake of strong economic data, only to taper off later in the session.

"It seems a lot of traders are not confident in this rally as the economy still looks too strong for disinflation trends to resume," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"The Fed has a lot more work to do and that should be a difficult environment for stocks," Mr. Moya said.

HyreCar, a publicly traded car-sharing platform, filed for bankruptcy, partly blaming mounting legal fees from investigations including insider trading probes.

