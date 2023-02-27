Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Advances as Risk Appetite Returns -- Tech Roundup

02/27/2023 | 05:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose as risk appetite revived.

Cyclical sectors surged at the market open in the wake of strong economic data, only to taper off later in the session.

"It seems a lot of traders are not confident in this rally as the economy still looks too strong for disinflation trends to resume," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage Oanda Group.

"The Fed has a lot more work to do and that should be a difficult environment for stocks," Mr. Moya said.

HyreCar, a publicly traded car-sharing platform, filed for bankruptcy, partly blaming mounting legal fees from investigations including insider trading probes.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1711ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.03% 0.67335 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.85% 1.2057 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.7358 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.48% 1.06031 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
HYRECAR INC. -83.35% 0.0235 Delayed Quote.-66.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.31% 0.012103 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.61655 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
Latest news "Economy"
05:21pU.S. Senate Leader Schumer: Norfolk Southern chief should testify on Ohio train wreck
RE
05:16pMexican president speaks to Tesla's Musk, investment in focus
RE
05:15pAnalysis-Netanyahu's balancing act got harder after post-summit violence
RE
05:13pColombia's health bill to cost up to $2.64 bln annually for next decade
RE
05:13pUtilities Up on Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pCommunications Services Boosted by Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pTech Advances as Risk Appetite Returns -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:10pResource shares boost TSX; gains capped by interest rate outlook
RE
05:08pConsumer Cos Climb After Strong Housing Data - Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:08pFinancials Flat as Treasury Yields Slip -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-Europe gets ready to revamp its electricity market
2Analyst recommendations: Best Buy, GSK, Rightmove, Shell, State Street...
3Futures rise after Wall Street's worst weekly rout of 2023
4Asia stocks feel rate pain, dollar on a roll
5Analysis-Some highly rated US companies take unusual funding route as r..

HOT NEWS