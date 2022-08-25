Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Advances on Jackson Hole Hopes -- Tech Roundup

08/25/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies rose amid hopes that weakened economic data would spare the market a harsh statement from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Japanese electronics giant Sony Group raised the price of its PlayStation 5 games console across all major markets outside of the U.S. by as much as 20%, the company said.

Shares of Salesforce.com fell after the cloud-computing concern's growth in billings decelerated.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1716ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. -3.39% 173.91 Delayed Quote.-29.17%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.18% 11395 Delayed Quote.-21.42%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -0.32% 30.65 Delayed Quote.-40.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.29% to 99.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.09% to $0.9976 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.34% to $1.1835 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Lost 0.46% to 136.50 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.13% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 1.45% to $1707.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 0.23% to $21647.03 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pDell technologies - expect modest deflation in aggregate compone…
RE
05:26pUtilities Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pDoorDash says some customers' details accessed by 'unauthorized party'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Zaptec: Second quarter 2022 financial results
3Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
4Value Investing : What you need to know before investing in value
5TESLA : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS