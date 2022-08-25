Tech Advances on Jackson Hole Hopes -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid hopes that weakened economic data would spare the market a harsh statement from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Japanese electronics giant Sony Group raised the price of its PlayStation 5 games console across all major markets outside of the U.S. by as much as 20%, the company said.

Shares of Salesforce.com fell after the cloud-computing concern's growth in billings decelerated.

