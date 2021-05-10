Tech Alpharetta : to Host First Annual Golf Classic

Organization Partners with Stellar Consulting Solutions to Co-host Tech Community-Focused Tournament

Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization helping the City of Alpharetta to lead in innovation, announces its first annual golf tournament in partnership with Alpharetta based, Stellar Consulting Solutions.

Taking place on Monday, September 20 at the Manor Golf & Country Club in Milton, the annual Golf Classic was created to help advance Tech Alpharetta’s mission of growing technology and innovation in the City of Alpharetta, which has flourished into a thriving technology hub with nearly 700 tech companies. The proceeds from the event will support Tech Alpharetta’s educational and startup programs, and its initiative to provide STEAM mentoring to underserved high school and college students.

“We’re excited to partner with Tech Alpharetta to put this event on for the local technology community,” shares Varun Jhanjee, CEO of Stellar Consulting Solutions. “We’ve been proud supporters of Tech Alpharetta for past five years and look forward to working with the team to raise money for a cause that is so important to our organization.”

The Golf Classic, the first North Fulton tech community-focused golf tournament, offers players the chance to network with local C-levels and senior tech executives. The four-person scramble has a 10am shotgun start and will utilize a scorecard app to offer an interactive digital experience.

“Our goal is to continue to create exciting and innovative events that help to connect our Alpharetta-area tech community,” says Karen Cashion, CEO of Tech Alpharetta. “The Golf Classic is a great opportunity for our tech ecosystem to meet and to network in a fun and different way, for a worthwhile cause.”

Both registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open. To learn more visit: https://bit.ly/3qtsOkw.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta’s leading technology companies, a technology events for area tech executives, and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to nearly 50 tech startups.

About Stellar Consulting Solutions:

Stellar Consulting Solutions is a National Award-Winning Certified Minority (MBE) Technology Staffing & Solution Services company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

We specialize in delivering technical, functional, agile, and experienced workforce. Stellar’s Extended Team Model shortens the time required to ‘go to market’ and enables clients to focus on growing and scaling their businesses. Our one-stop-shop approach also provides access to cadre of information technology professionals who can assist with training, on-site staffing, and solutions deployment (on-site / offshore).

We have a “Stellar” reputation for striving to achieve high ethical standards while providing superior solutions with industry leading best practices, all of which have enabled us to become one of the fastest growing niche firms in the nation!

