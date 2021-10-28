Tech Climbs Amid Earnings Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid earnings optimism.

Shares of Apple and Amazon.com rose sharply ahead of their earnings reports.

Tesla, the electric car maker that topped earnings estimates with its recent report, continued a torrid run, bringing its market value well over $1 trillion.

Facebook shares rose after the social-networking giant changed its name to Meta, to reflect an increased focus on virtual reality and the "metaverse."

A senior official at China's central bank said cross-border online brokerages operating in mainland China were acting illegally, knocking shares in U.S.-listed Futu Holdings and Up Fintech Holding.

Shares of eBay tumbled after the online auctioneer forecast growth short of some analysts' expectations.

Shares of Web site services firm Shopify fell after its outlook disappointed some investors.

Shares of day-trading hub Robinhood Markets fell sharply after the brokerage posted fell 35% quarter over quarter, weighed down by a 78% drop in revenue tied to customers' cryptocurrency trading. New funded accounts fell to 660,000 from 5.1 million the quarter before.

Robinhood said it expects revenue to decline again quarter over quarter in the final three months of the year, and it projects that new funded accounts will roughly match July through September.

