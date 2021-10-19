Tech Climbs On Earnings, Bitcoin Optimism -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose amid optimism about earnings and a new digital currency exchange-traded fund.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy exchange-traded fund, the first ETF linked to bitcoin, rose modestly on its debut after a near decade-long push by various firms to launch a cryptocurrency ETF.

The price of bitcoin hovered near records around $65,000 as the owner of the largest existing bitcoin fund, the over-the-counter Bitcoin Investment Trust, Grayscale Investments, filed to convert its fund into an ETF.

"We continue to view the coins themselves as speculative due to the crypto regulatory risks, the volatile and of questionable value as a portfolio risk hedge, and central banks' plans to establish digital currencies of their own," said strategists at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

Instacart's chief executive said the online delivery service foresees more runway for growth in grocery delivery, saying the Covid-19 pandemic has fueled lasting changes in the way consumers buy food.

Legislation to curb the influence of big technology companies, including putting new restrictions on online content, is starting to gain traction in Congress as lawmakers narrow their targets and seek to build on public attention.

