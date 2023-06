Shares of technology companies rose as upward momentum continued in the sector.

A federal judge started hearing arguments in the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit seeking to block Microsoft from acquiring Activision Blizzard, a closely watched case that could determine the fate of their $75 billion proposed deal.

Apple shares rose 1.6% to a new all-time high.

