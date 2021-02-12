Tech Cos Up As Upward Momentum Holds Despite Valuation Worries -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rose as upward momentum carried the sector, despite concerns about valuations.

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang, the South Korean e-commerce giant, unveiled its filing for a U.S. initial public offering that could value it at more than $50 billion for what would be the largest overseas initial-public offering since Alibaba Group's blockbuster 2014 debut.

In presentations to analysts, PayPal laid out "ambitious plans to lever its massive active customer user base and merchant acceptance lead into becoming the leading Financial Super App for the U.S. and beyond by accelerating its rollout of new financial products and services," including selling cryptocurrencies, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Online megastore Amazon.com is suing New York's attorney general to prevent the state from potentially taking legal action against the company over its handling of worker safety during Covid-19 and firing of one of its warehouse workers last year.

