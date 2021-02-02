Tech Cos Up On Earnings Optimism, Deal Activity -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies rallied amid earnings expectations and deal activity. Amazon.com shares rose in late trading after it reported robust quarterly earnings growth.

Shares rose even after Chief Executive and founder Jeff Bezos said he would cede the CEO role to Andy Jassy, who had run the online megastore's cloud-computing business, later this year.

Separately, Amazon said it would pay $61.7 million to settle a Federal Trade Commission charge related to payments of "flex" drivers.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet rose in late trading after it reported stronger-than-anticipated earnings.

Shares of Uber Technologies rose after it agreed to buy alcohol-delivery startup Drizly for $1.1 billion in stock and cash, signaling the company's ambitions to provide a wider range of items to consumers' doorsteps.

The deal could further accelerate the growth of alcohol delivery, a small market before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic that has since grown rapidly. Shares of Uber rose 8% to more than $56, well above its 2019 initial-public offering price of $45 after a long period of trading below that level.

Tesla shares rose despite the company's decision to recall 135,000 vehicles because of an issue with touch screens. The move comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested a recall last month, saying the touch screen in some models can fail when a memory chip runs out of storage capacity, affecting functions such as defrosting, turn-signal functionality and driver assistance.

Shares of videogame maker Electronic Arts fell after hours in the wake of its earnings report.

