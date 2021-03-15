Log in
Tech Data : Becomes Sole Outsource Service Provider of Fujitsu America, Inc., Technical Maintenance Services

03/15/2021 | 08:11am EDT
The agreement with Global Lifecycle Management expands Tech Data’s field services and repair capabilities

Tech Data announced today its Global Lifecycle Management services organization has entered into an agreement with Fujitsu America, Inc., to become the sole outsource service provider of the company’s Technical Maintenance Services (TMS) business, including multi-vendor Retail Managed Services and Product Related Services. More than 300 service and support professionals from the TMS workforce joined Tech Data on March 13, 2021.

“The addition of TMS expands GLM’s reach in the marketplace and strengthens our capabilities in field, integration, maintenance and repair services,” said Larry Miller, senior vice president, of Global Lifecycle Management at Tech Data. “Outsourcing services operations like this to a trusted partner truly empowers companies to transform the way they do business and invest their capital into developing the game-changing technologies the future needs — our team is here to help them do just that.”

This transition will be seamless for existing TMS customers, who will have the same points of contact, systems and tools, customer experience and level of service.

“We had two guiding objectives when entering this agreement: To find a great company to care for our employees and to secure a great partner to care for our clients,” said Yoshihiro Nishi, president and CEO, Fujitsu America, Inc. “I am delighted we met both objectives. We chose Tech Data because of the company’s exceptional capabilities, reputation and values, which are similar to ours.”

Fujitsu sought to outsource TMS as part of its efforts to focus exclusively on core digital transformation services in North America, and this agreement enables the company to do exactly that, while also providing its current customers with uninterrupted services and a great customer experience.

“More field engineers in more locations provides Tech Data customers with an increased response rate to service requests, with many requiring same-day response,” said John O’Shea, president of the Americas, Tech Data. “Joining forces with TMS unleashes the potential for Tech Data to provide excellent service even more broadly, with field coverage for 99 percent of the population of the United States and Canada.”

About Tech Data: Tech Data connects the world with the power of technology. Our end-to-end portfolio of products, services and solutions, highly specialized skills, and expertise in next-generation technologies enable channel partners to bring to market the products and solutions the world needs to connect, grow and advance. Tech Data is ranked No. 90 on the Fortune 500® and has been named one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 12 straight years. To find out more about Tech Data Global Lifecycle Management services, visit www.servicesbytechdata.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2021
