Shares of technology companies fell after a widespread computer outage interrupted airline traffic, banking and other economic functions worldwide.

CrowdStrike shares slid after the cybersecurity firm's bungled software update caused a massive outage for Microsoft-powered computers worldwide, disrupting flights and affecting banks, publishers and scores of other companies. Governments and airlines attributed the outages to CrowdStrike.

Chip companies such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices have entered correction territory after investors slammed the brakes on a major semiconductor rally this week. One strategist said it was a question of politics rearing its head and nerves ahead of earnings season, rather than the popping of a stock-market bubble.

"At some point, most things become bubbles," said most popular ideas ultimately become bubbles," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"There've been concerns that the vlautaions are too high. They're frothy, and there are concerns that the earnings, while they will be strong, might include a bit of a chill in the guidance...similar to what we saw from Netflix." The trigger for the selloff, however, was political, Krosby said.

The Biden administration indicated it would more tightly control use of American components in chip manufacture, while Donald Trump warned he would induce Taiwan to pay more for its defense.

Both Democrats and Republicans, in other words, increased tensions with China over technology trade, stoking fears that China would reduce purchases from Nvidia and others.

07-19-24 1728ET