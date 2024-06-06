Shares of technology companies ticked down as the articial-intelligence buying frenzy cooled somewhat.

Shares of Nvidia fell from record highs, but remained a staggering 150% higher for the year to date, and continued to challenge behemoths Microsoft and Apple as the world's largest company by market capitalization.

Smartsheet shares surged after the maker of productivity software posted better-than-anticipated earnings. Ciena shares rallied after the maker of Internet infrastructure technology logged strong quarterly earnings.

