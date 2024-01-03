Shares of technology companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

Printer maker Xerox Holdings said it would reduce its workforce by 15% and shake up its leadership team as it reorganizes its operating model.

Shares of Masimo fell after analysts at brokerage Needham warned that any royalty payments from Apple based on use of its patents is already priced into shares of the maker of health technology.

