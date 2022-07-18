Tech Down After Apple Report -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell amid more signs that major tech companies are trimming work forces in anticipation of slowing demand.

Apple gave back early gains and fell sharply after Bloomberg News reported the iPhone maker plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some units to cope with a potential slowdown in demand.

International Business Machines fell in late trading in the wake of its earnings report.

The Justice Department said it had settled a case with Uber Technologies that alleged the ride-hailing giant wrongfully charged wait-time fees to passengers with physical disabilities.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-18-22 1732ET