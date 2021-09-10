Tech Down After Apple Setback -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell after a setback for the largest Silicon Valley company by sales.

Apple must loosen restrictions on software developers who build programs for its mobile devices, but the role of its App Store was reinforced by a federal judge in a mixed verdict Friday in the Epic Games antitrust case.

"The ruling was not a complete loss for Apple as the court did not find them as an antitrust monopolist in the submarket for mobile gaming transactions," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign exchange brokerage OANDA Group, in a note to clients.

Shares of Apple, which was trading near all-time highs, fell by more than 3% in the wake of the ruling.

A group of U.S. senators is asking the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate allegations that Amazon.com doesn't reasonably accommodate its fulfillment centers' pregnant workers.

U.S. and the European Union officials are making progress on keeping data flowing across the Atlantic, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The two sides hope to avert a disruption of company data transfers by resolving a long-running conflict between strict EU privacy laws and U.S. surveillance measures.

