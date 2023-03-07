Shares of technology companies slid after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony drove up Treasury yields.

Facebook parent Meta shares rose after Bloomberg reported that the social network would lay off more people than the company's previous target of 11,000, or 13% of its total work force.

Salesforce launched a $250 million venture-capital investing fund targeting startups that are developing ChatGPT-like technology that can work with its business software applications, the company said.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-23 1725ET