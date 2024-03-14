Shares of technology companies fell as surprisingly heated wholesale inflation caused a flight from risk.

Shares of chipmaker Nvidia, the posterchild for the artificial-intelligence speculative boom, fell by more than 3% for much of the session.

Former Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said he's putting together a consortium to try to buy TikTok, as a bid to divorce the popular social-media platform from its Chinese owners gathers momentum in Congress.

Meta Platforms plans to shut down a data tool long used by academic researchers, journalists and others to monitor the spread of content on its Facebook and Instagram services, the company said.

Shares of NextNav tumbled after the 3-D-geolocation company missed Wall Street estimates.

