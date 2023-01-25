Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Tech Down After Microsoft Earnings -- Tech Roundup

01/25/2023 | 05:36pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell after mixed earnings.

Shares of Microsoft retreated after the software giant warned of slowing demand for some of its cloud-computing offerings such as Azure. Losses moderated as the session wore on, however. One strategist said such warnings were widely anticipated.

"The initial reaction to Microsoft's guidance, -- and they're certainly not the only ones giving some weak guidance, I think, is an overreaction," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire. It was inevitable that the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation would slow corporate growth, Mr. Pursche said.

"It's a fantasy to think you can bring inflation under control and slow the economy without it having an impact on corporate earnings. We went through a pretty sharp selloff in 2022 that priced in a lot of this earnings correction."

Shares of another cloud-computing provider, Amazon.com, initially fell before recovering losses late in the session.

Texas Instruments shares fell after the chip maker posted a drop in fourth-quarter sales. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.89% 97.18 Delayed Quote.16.10%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.59% 240.61 Delayed Quote.0.93%
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -1.13% 175.04 Delayed Quote.7.84%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -3.44% 26.065 Delayed Quote.11.38%
