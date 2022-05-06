Log in
News: Latest News
Tech Down After Mixed Earnings Reports -- Tech Roundup

05/06/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
Shares of technology companies fell amid mixed earnings reports.

Zillow shares tumbled after the home-sales Web site warned an uncertain real-estate environment clouded its earnings growth prospects. Zillow, a pandemic-era stock-market darling, was one of several such stocks under selling pressure Friday.

Sports-gambling Web site DraftKings fell after it said its first-quarter loss widened, even after a sharp increase in sales. DraftKings is trading at a fraction of 2021 peaks.

Zoom Video Communications was another "pandemic winner" that was ailing Friday.

Chip giant Nvidia agreed to pay $5.5 million to settle a regulatory investigation that found it didn't adequately reveal the impact of cryptomining on its sales of powerful chips designed for computer gaming.

Several major Chinese companies are curtailing shipments in Russia, where Chinese tech firms dominate the market for many products, without making any public announcements, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Cybersecurity companies posted a mixed batch of earnings, with Fortinet posting brisk growth and NetScout Systems reporting a decline in revenue.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1709ET

