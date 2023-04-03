Shares of technology companies fell after one widely followed strategist warned that a recent market rally led by the sector may be unsustainable.

There is "little evidence that a new bull market has begun ... the bear still has unfinished business," said Mike Wilson, chief equity strategist at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients. Mr. Wilson was among the few Wall Street strategists to anticipate a major downdraft in stocks in 2022.

The tech sector is more sensitive to economic conditions and more volatile than the traditional defensive sectors, said Mr. Wilson, making its upward move during recent market distress look tenuous.

Marketing-automation platform Klaviyo plans to list its shares publicly, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Tesla shares slid amid concerns about competition from other automakers' electric models.

04-03-23 1724ET