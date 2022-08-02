Tech Down After Strong Uber Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after strong earnings from one "sharing economy" bellwether.

Shares of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies surged after it posted a doubling in second-quarter revenue, and said high inflation was causing more people to drive for the platform to help offset rising household costs.

Home-sharing Web site Airbnb fell sharply after hours despite the company's report of a stark increase in quarterly booking revenue. Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive warned that planned revisions to the EV tax credit would put it at a disadvantage to more-established competitors.

