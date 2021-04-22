Tech Down Ahead Of Earnings Reports -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell ahead of earnings reports.

Shares of chip maker Intel and social-network concern Snap declined ahead of their earnings reports.

Shares of Tesla fell slightly after Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts expressed concern about what they said may be an emerging pattern of safety concerns involving the company's electric cars in the wake of a fatal crash in Texas.

SmartRent.com, which sells smart home-technology systems to apartment-building owners and developers, intends to go public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company that values the property-tech startup at $2.2 billion, the company said.

