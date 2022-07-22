Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

07/22/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell sharply ahead of a key round of earnings next week.

Apple and Microsoft both retreated ahead of their earnings. This week, "Big Tech enjoyed a solid bid along with (the) consumer discretionary sector, but the question will be what do their earnings look like, what's their guidance?" said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Big Tech companies represent an out-sized portion of broad indexes, making their earnings reports critical for the sustainability of the recent bounce, Ms. Krosby said. Of the 106 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter earnings, more than three-quarters have reported earnings above analyst estimates, according to research firm Refinitiv.

Amazon.com's top public-relations and public-policy executive, Jay Carney, is leaving the company to join short-term home rental site Airbnb, after controversy in the company about his combative style.

Silicon Valley venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz said its new headquarters would be in the cloud after a pandemic-driven shift to remote work changed the need to be concentrated in one geographic region. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1712ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pBannon convicted of contempt of U.S. Congress
RE
05:57pBiden's COVID 'symptoms have improved' -WH
RE
05:49pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:47pCommunications Services Down After Verizon, Snap Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:44pDogecoin Lost 3.51% to $0.067 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pEthereum Lost 3.89% to $1525.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pBitcoin Lost 2.29% to $22603.42 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.18% This Week to 98.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pEuro Gains 1.27% to $1.0216 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:43pSterling Gains 1.16% to $1.2006 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
4Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
5Euro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts

HOT NEWS