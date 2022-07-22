Tech Down Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply ahead of a key round of earnings next week.

Apple and Microsoft both retreated ahead of their earnings. This week, "Big Tech enjoyed a solid bid along with (the) consumer discretionary sector, but the question will be what do their earnings look like, what's their guidance?" said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

Big Tech companies represent an out-sized portion of broad indexes, making their earnings reports critical for the sustainability of the recent bounce, Ms. Krosby said. Of the 106 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported second-quarter earnings, more than three-quarters have reported earnings above analyst estimates, according to research firm Refinitiv.

Amazon.com's top public-relations and public-policy executive, Jay Carney, is leaving the company to join short-term home rental site Airbnb, after controversy in the company about his combative style.

Silicon Valley venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz said its new headquarters would be in the cloud after a pandemic-driven shift to remote work changed the need to be concentrated in one geographic region.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-22 1712ET