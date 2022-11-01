Tech Down Ahead of Fed Move -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell amid trepidation ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest policy move.

Uber Technologies shares rallied after the ride-hailing concern posted higher revenue as customers spent more on rides and food delivery.

Shares of Uber are still down almost 30% for the year to date, but they're up by more than 30% since the start of October. Rival Lyft rose in sympathy.

Home-sharing app Airbnb fell in late trading as investors recoiled from a modest bookings projection.

Apple shares fell after analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley said the iPhone and iPad maker's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing suggested a slowdown in growth at the App Store.

