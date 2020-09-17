Tech Down Amid Doubts On TikTok Deal -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell amid doubts about Oracle's attempt to buy into Chinese video-sharing service TikTok.

The U.S. has reservations about the planned purchase of a minority stake in TikTok's U.S. operations from Chinese owner Bytedance, while Bytedance warned that the deal would also have to undergo a Chinese regulatory review. Under the latest iteration of a fluid deal, Oracle and Walmart could together own a significant stake of a new entity, which could satisfy U.S. demands for a change in control.

Japanese electronics giant Sony saw shares rise after it said it would launch its PlayStation 5 videogame console on Nov. 12, setting up a two-player battle with Microsoft and its Xbox Series X console over holiday sales.

Facebook is moving to curb internal debate around divisive political and social topics, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in the wake of a spate of disputes and criticism fueled discord among staff.

Shares of data-management firm Snowflake fell significantly Thursday but remain sharply higher from their initial-public offering price after doubling in value on their debut.

