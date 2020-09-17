Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down Amid Doubts On TikTok Deal -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell amid doubts about Oracle's attempt to buy into Chinese video-sharing service TikTok.

The U.S. has reservations about the planned purchase of a minority stake in TikTok's U.S. operations from Chinese owner Bytedance, while Bytedance warned that the deal would also have to undergo a Chinese regulatory review. Under the latest iteration of a fluid deal, Oracle and Walmart could together own a significant stake of a new entity, which could satisfy U.S. demands for a change in control.

Japanese electronics giant Sony saw shares rise after it said it would launch its PlayStation 5 videogame console on Nov. 12, setting up a two-player battle with Microsoft and its Xbox Series X console over holiday sales.

Facebook is moving to curb internal debate around divisive political and social topics, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in the wake of a spate of disputes and criticism fueled discord among staff.

Shares of data-management firm Snowflake fell significantly Thursday but remain sharply higher from their initial-public offering price after doubling in value on their debut. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK -3.30% 254.82 Delayed Quote.28.39%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.04% 202.91 Delayed Quote.32.39%
SNOWFLAKE INC. -10.39% 227.54 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SONY CORPORATION -0.95% 8132 End-of-day quote.9.88%
WALMART INC. 0.32% 136.69 Delayed Quote.14.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Finalizes Rules to Improve Swap Data Reporting, Approves Other Measures at September 17 Open Meeting
PU
05:49pSenator Warren blasts U.S. CEOs for 'empty' social promises
RE
05:48pWhen will COVID-19 vaccines be generally available in the U.S.?
RE
05:30pTECK RESOURCES : SEC Filing (F-10) - Registration Statement by Canadian Issuer
PU
05:25pUtilities Down Amid Sector Rotation -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCommunications Services Down On Rotation Out of Growth Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTech Down Amid Doubts On TikTok Deal -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:20pRICHARD J  DURBIN : Durbin Meets With Illinois Pork Producers Association
PU
05:16pFinancials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
3AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AKZO NOBEL NV : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
5SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group