Tech Down Amid Earnings Fears -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies tumbled as traders rotated out of the rate-sensitive sector ahead of earnings and a likely 50-basis-point rate increase from the Federal Reserve in May.

"This is about pricing in the Fed...and some fear of earnings loss by big tech after Netflix," said Lorenzo di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

Shares of social-media concern Snap were more or less flat after mixed earnings from the Snapchat owner.

German business software giant SAP said first-quarter profit fell despite revenue rising as it combated economic uncertainties amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

Social media company Twitter rallied amid hopes that Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk would succeed in an effort to buy the company. Shares of Tesla were more or less flat, bucking the stock-market selloff.

