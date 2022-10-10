Tech Down Amid Flight From Risk -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as traders fled risk amid fears the outlook for global growth was deteriorating as the U.K. debt crisis resurfaced.

"I think a recession is inevitable, and possibly a financial crisis, too," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

On Friday, the Biden administration imposed some of its broadest restrictions yet on semiconductor sector exports to China, limiting the sale of chips used in artificial intelligence and supercomputing and certain semiconductor equipment. U.S. restrictions on exports of chips and chip-making equipment to China is frustrating the nation's ambitions to become a world leader in advanced chip design, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On the eve of third-quarter earnings season, "headwinds are strengthening as multinationals contend with a strong dollar amid softening global demand, [and] the housing market continues to weaken," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in e-mailed commentary.

