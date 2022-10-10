Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down Amid Flight From Risk -- Tech Roundup

10/10/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as traders fled risk amid fears the outlook for global growth was deteriorating as the U.K. debt crisis resurfaced.

"I think a recession is inevitable, and possibly a financial crisis, too," said Lorenzo Di Mattia, manager of hedge fund Sibilla Global Fund.

On Friday, the Biden administration imposed some of its broadest restrictions yet on semiconductor sector exports to China, limiting the sale of chips used in artificial intelligence and supercomputing and certain semiconductor equipment. U.S. restrictions on exports of chips and chip-making equipment to China is frustrating the nation's ambitions to become a world leader in advanced chip design, The Wall Street Journal reported.

On the eve of third-quarter earnings season, "headwinds are strengthening as multinationals contend with a strong dollar amid softening global demand, [and] the housing market continues to weaken," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial, in e-mailed commentary. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVE HOLDING, INC. 6.28% 8.12 Delayed Quote.0.00%
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC. 0.62% 243.99 Delayed Quote.51.46%
Latest news "Economy"
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.35% to 104.63 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.37% to $0.9704 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.1057 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.28% to 145.72 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pUK's Truss to tell G7: stick by Ukraine in face of Russian attacks
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 2.76% to $0.061 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.02% to $1307.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 1.20% to $19242.91 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pUtilities Up on Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:26pSenior U.S. senator wants 'freeze' on Saudi cooperation, blasts Riyadh
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Evans: Inflation can fall quickly, with "soft landing" and no rec..
2BMW Group sales drop slightly in Q3
3Amazon.com to invest over 1 billion euros in European electric van, tru..
4Fingerprint Cards AB (publ): Notice of extraordinary general meeting
5Strikes at French oil refineries and storage sites to continue - TotalE..

HOT NEWS