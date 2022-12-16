Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Tech Down Amid Flight From Risk -- Tech Roundup

12/16/2022 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as traders continued to retreat from risk, anticipating a return to stock-market lows of the year.

The spread between losses on the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is the widest since the Dotcom bubble popped in 2000.

Adobe shares rose after the software giant posted operating earnings ahead of the Wall Street target.

Automated design concern Synopsys launched a $300 million accelerated share buyback.

Bahamian authorities are seeking access to failed crypto exchange FTX's electronic records.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1712ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADOBE INC. 2.99% 338.54 Delayed Quote.-40.06%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -0.85% 32920.46 Real-time Quote.-8.63%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.97% 10705.41 Real-time Quote.-30.90%
SYNOPSYS INC. 1.64% 329.12 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pADR Shares End Lower, Rio Tinto and Petrobras Among Companies Actively Trading
DJ
05:45pCrypto exchange Bitvavo says 280 million euros 'locked' at DCG
RE
05:44pBiden admin says U.S. wrongly revoked Oppenheimer's security clearance in 1954
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.18% This Week to 97.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.50% to $1.0587 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.99% to $1.2141 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.09% to 136.70 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pCredit Suisse, BNP faulted by U.S. bank regulators for resolution plans
RE
05:32p'Was left guessing' -journalist Rupar discusses Twitter suspension
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 4.60% to $0.081 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen shareholders to vote on special dividend from Porsche listin..
2Annual report for 2021/22
3Transcript : Accenture plc, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Dec 16, 2022
4Volkswagen Shareholders Approve Special Dividend From Porsche IPO
5For bear stock pickers, 2023 is full of rich pickings

HOT NEWS