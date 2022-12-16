Tech Down Amid Flight From Risk -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders continued to retreat from risk, anticipating a return to stock-market lows of the year.

The spread between losses on the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is the widest since the Dotcom bubble popped in 2000.

Adobe shares rose after the software giant posted operating earnings ahead of the Wall Street target.

Automated design concern Synopsys launched a $300 million accelerated share buyback.

Bahamian authorities are seeking access to failed crypto exchange FTX's electronic records.

