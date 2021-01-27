Tech Down Amid Mega Cap Earnings Nerves -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell amid nervousness about mega cap tech earnings.

Shares of the software giant initially rallied to all-time highs after reporting earnings ahead of Wall Street targets. Broad market volatility prompted renewed concerns about valuations, however, weighing on the shares of Microsoft and other tech giants soon to report earnings.

Shares of Facebook were volatile after it warned of "crosswinds" in 2021 as it delivered robust earnings growth for the latest quarter.

Tesla shares slipped after the electric car maker's quarterly earnings lagged analyst targets. Apple shares dipped after it reported strong iPhone sales.

