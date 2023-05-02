Shares of technology companies fell amid mixed earnings.

Uber Technologies rose after the app maker said sustained demand for its ride-share and delivery services boosted first-quarter revenue growth.

Shares of Chegg plunged by almost 50% after the maker of software to support school students' homework said artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT is eating into its growth.

Apple shares ticked down ahead of the iPhone giant's earnings report. Shares of Apple and other mega-cap growth stocks such as Microsoft are outperforming the broad market, said one strategist. "Growth has performed value this year," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital. "Big caps have outperformed small caps. Non-earnings companies have outperformed companies that make money; and companies that don't pay dividends have outperformed companies that pay dividends."

Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices fell in the wake of its earnings report.

05-02-23 1742ET