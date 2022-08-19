Tech Down Amid Retreat from Risk -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as traders retreated from risky bets ahead of the central bankers' conference at Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The Select Sector Technology exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech industry group of the S&P 500, fell by more than 1.5%, but is still up 8% in the last month.

One strategist said "some back-and-fill" makes sense for the market in general, and tech in particular. "Tech stocks had a heck of a run...now that rubber band is stretched awfully far," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at financial advisory Carson Group.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive is discontinuing the cheapest versions of its pickup truck and SUV models, citing low customer demand.

