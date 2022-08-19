Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down Amid Retreat from Risk -- Tech Roundup

08/19/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell sharply as traders retreated from risky bets ahead of the central bankers' conference at Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The Select Sector Technology exchange-traded fund, which tracks the tech industry group of the S&P 500, fell by more than 1.5%, but is still up 8% in the last month.

One strategist said "some back-and-fill" makes sense for the market in general, and tech in particular. "Tech stocks had a heck of a run...now that rubber band is stretched awfully far," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at financial advisory Carson Group.

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian Automotive is discontinuing the cheapest versions of its pickup truck and SUV models, citing low customer demand.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 1710ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pBlackRock warns Wall Street watchdog new ESG rule could harm investors
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.25% This Week to 99.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 2.13% to $1.0040 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Lost 2.53% to $1.1831 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 2.60% to 136.93 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pUtah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 10.87% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 10.07% to $1687.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pBitcoin Lost 9.14% to $21277.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pChina's farmers struggle to save crops as heatwave, drought drag on
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1These five stock are rare gems
2Analyst recommendations: Advanced Micro Devices, ZTO Express, Lowe's, A..
3Applied DNA Submits PCR-based Monkeypox Virus Diagnostic Test for Appro..
4UK cost-of-living crisis prompts warning to 'buy now, pay later' lender..
5Axsome Therapeutics : Auvelity FDA Approval Investor Webcast - Slides

HOT NEWS