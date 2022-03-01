Log in
Tech Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup

03/01/2022 | 05:53pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell amid broad risk aversion, fearful that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would lead to a drawn-out, bloody war.

Among other economic fallout, the Ukraine war looked set to cause a lasting spike in energy prices, an inflationary effect that could also drive up interest rates. The tech sector has often taken the brunt of stock-market selloffs in recent months when interest-rate concerns arose.

Shares of electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive fell sharply after analysts at brokerage Wells Fargo cut their price target, warning that deliveries of new vehicles this year could be more modest than priced into the market.

Amazon.com's Web Services unit will be the latest major tech operation to track its emissions.

Chinese search giant Baidu posted robust fourth-quarter earnings growth.

Slot-machine and game developer Scientific Games plans to rebrand as Light & Wonder after the company shed its lottery and sports-betting businesses to focus on content for casinos and online gambling. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-22 1752ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 6.84% 162.86 Delayed Quote.2.45%
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. -8.36% 61.91 Delayed Quote.-34.84%
SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORPORATION -8.30% 57.7 Delayed Quote.-6.28%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -5.77% 50.29 Delayed Quote.11.23%
