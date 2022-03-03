Tech Down Amid Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders fled risky sectors in light of concerns about rising inflation and interest rates.

Shares of electric car maker Rivian Automotive fell after the company walked back a hefty price increase for its electric trucks and SUVs that was put into effect earlier this week, saying it will now honor prices for customers who previously ordered a vehicle.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said he was open to the United Auto Workers union holding a vote about organizing labor at the company after long resisting such a move.

In one sign of risk aversion, the price of digital currency, bitcoin, tumbled.

