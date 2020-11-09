Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down Amid Rotation Into Retail, Energy Sectors -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 05:40pm EST

Shares of technology companies fell as traders rotated out of "stay-at-home" investment portfolios, responding to positive data on a vaccine trial.

The "mega cap" tech stocks that had defied economic logic and gained value throughout the Covid-19-induced recession so far lost ground Monday as investors rotated into hard-hit sectors such as retail and energy.

Apple and Microsoft both retreated as the digital economy was seen as losing some of its paramount importance in light of vaccine availability.

Shares of Zoom Video Technologies, a company that had thrived during pandemic lockdowns, plunged by more than 15%.

Amazon.com, another company that saw demand for its goods and services increase during the pandemic, fell by 5%.

Social networks such as Facebook and Snapchat owner Snap slid as in-person socializing threatened to re-emerge as competition to virtual interaction.

Among the tech companies seen as gaining the most from a return to normality are the ride-hailing apps: Lyft and Uber Technologies both rose sharply.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-20 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.00% 116.32 Delayed Quote.61.68%
FACEBOOK INC -4.99% 278.77 Delayed Quote.42.95%
LYFT, INC. 26.31% 37.69 Delayed Quote.-30.64%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -2.38% 218.39 Delayed Quote.41.86%
PARAMOUNT CORPORATION -4.83% 0.69 End-of-day quote.-43.44%
SNAP INC. -9.43% 41.1 Delayed Quote.177.89%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 7.38% 48.18 Delayed Quote.50.87%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -17.37% 413.24 Delayed Quote.635.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47pArgentina to seek new extended IMF facility to replace failed program, says Guzman
RE
05:45pBehind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
RE
05:44pUtilities Up As Investors See Biden Support For Renewable-Energy Spending -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:42pCommunications Services Mixed As Disney Rallies, Netflix Falls On Vaccine Update - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:40pTech Down Amid Rotation Into Retail, Energy Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:39pGRAPHIC : Tracking the vaccine race
RE
05:38pFed's Mester says all emergency lending facilities should be extended
RE
05:37pFed's Kaplan sees downside risk from virus resurgence
RE
05:37pWESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
PU
05:36pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields, Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES : forecasts strong sales rebound after coronavirus slump
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Vaccine news catapults investors' economic-recovery bets
3S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
5MODERNA, INC. : Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group