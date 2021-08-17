Tech Down As Delta Variant Fears Weigh On Richly Valued Sector

Shares of technology companies fell amid concerns about the sustainability of the bull market in light of Delta variant issues and the considerable gains since 2020.

Airbnb shares fell after short-term rental research firm AirDNA said Delta variant concerns were driving up cancellations for U.S. short-term rentals.

Tesla shares fell on the pall cast over the electric car maker by a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into accidents associated with cars using its auto-pilot mode.

China is taking a more direct hand in managing its internet-content companies by acquiring stakes, filling board seats, and sending dedicated regulators to police content at firms more frequently, The Wall Street Journal reported. Shares of Apple ticked down, but remained near all-time highs.

