Tech Down As Investors Hedge On Growth Prospects -- Tech Roundup

12/18/2020 | 05:32pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector, given stalled stimulus negotiations and a spike in Covid 19 cases.

Shares of electric car maker Tesla rallied in volatile trade ahead of its addition to the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

There's some fear that investors who bought Tesla in anticipation of the event Monday could turn around and sell out of their positions, said one strategist.

The addition of such a large company to the benchmark index "has created its own distinct situation," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

Since S&P divulged plans to add Tesla to the index in midNovember, the company has gained about $271 billion in market capitalization, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Videogame "Cyberpunk 2077" is no longer available on the PlayStation Store, as gaming-console maker Sony and Xbox maker Microsoft are offering refunds to customers who bought the videogame on their platforms.

Unilever said it would resume advertising on Facebook in the U.S. after withdrawing over the summer amid calls for brands to protest the company's handling of hate speech and misinformation on its platforms.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-18-20 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 0.70% 276.4 Delayed Quote.33.73%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.38% 218.59 Delayed Quote.39.05%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. -1.48% 76.51 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
SONY CORPORATION 2.29% 10255 End-of-day quote.38.56%
TESLA, INC. 5.96% 695 Delayed Quote.683.59%
UNILEVER PLC 0.42% 4348 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
