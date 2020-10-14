Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down As Investors Hedge On Prospects For Momentum-Driven Sector -- Tech Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

Shares of technology companies ticked down as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for the sector.

"So if you think of it in terms of annual returns if you had tech heavy portfolio, you've gotten three (or) four years of returns out of the last seven months," said Oliver Pursche, an independent market strategist.

"If things improve -- if there is a vaccine that comes out quickly and a return to normalcy with regards to work force as a result -- that will pressure tech stocks and that's what investors are trying to discern right now."

Shares of "stay-at-home" companies such as Zoom Video Communications and Slack Technologies have been among the biggest gainers on the stock market in recent months because of their offerings to remote workers and learners.

Joshua Calloway Supply-chain software provider E2open plans to go public through an agreement with a blank-check company, making it the latest in a stream of companies to bypass the traditional path to a stock listing using "special purpose acquisition companies."

Electric-vehicle startup Arrival said it has raised $118 million from funds managed by BlackRock Inc., the latest investor bet on new technology upending the auto sector. The investment values the U.K.-based manufacturer at roughly $3.5 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1732ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.14% 639.85 Delayed Quote.22.32%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 0.96% 32.73 Delayed Quote.44.22%
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. -1.84% 509.25 Delayed Quote.662.13%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pSOURCE ENERGY SERVICES : Announces Upcoming Earnings Release
PU
05:56pUnited Airlines slashes costs to prepare for eventual COVID-19 rebound
RE
05:55pWELLS FARGO FIRES MORE THAN 100 WORKERS OVER RELIEF FUND ABUSE : Bloomberg News
RE
05:47pCitigroup drops lawsuit against Investcorp over accidental Revlon payment
RE
05:45pCalifornia agency urges automakers, engine manufacturers to report any undisclosed emissions software or hardware -letter
RE
05:40pUtilities Down Amid Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:35pCommunications Services Down As Investors Shy From Cyclical Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pTech Down As Investors Hedge On Prospects For Momentum-Driven Sector -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32pAMAZON COM : workers say Prime Day rush breaks virus safety vows - Bloomberg News
RE
05:29pWells Fargo Fires More Than 100 Workers Over Relief Fund Abuse - Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2EXCLUSIVE: FDA faults quality control at Lilly plant making Trump-touted COVID drug
3Goldman's trading business returns to former glory during pandemic stress
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends down after Mnuchin dims stimulus hopes
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group