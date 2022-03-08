Tech Down As Nasdaq Slips Deeper Into Bear Market -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as Treasury yields rose, weighing on high-risk sectors, a session after the Nasdaq Composite closed in bear-market territory.

Alphabet's Google agreed to buy cybersecurity company Mandiant for nearly $5.4 billion, as Google responds to corporate concerns with a wave of attacks on their systems.

Amazon.com's cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services, said Tuesday that it is no longer accepting new customers based in Russia or Belarus, becoming one of the latest technology companies to distance itself from business in the countries.

Online mortgage lender Better.com said it's laying off more of its workforce, months after the company's chief executive drew criticism for firing 900 employees over a Zoom call.

