Tech Down As Nasdaq Slips Deeper Into Bear Market -- Tech Roundup

03/08/2022 | 05:22pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell as Treasury yields rose, weighing on high-risk sectors, a session after the Nasdaq Composite closed in bear-market territory.

Alphabet's Google agreed to buy cybersecurity company Mandiant for nearly $5.4 billion, as Google responds to corporate concerns with a wave of attacks on their systems.

Amazon.com's cloud-computing unit, Amazon Web Services, said Tuesday that it is no longer accepting new customers based in Russia or Belarus, becoming one of the latest technology companies to distance itself from business in the countries.

Online mortgage lender Better.com said it's laying off more of its workforce, months after the company's chief executive drew criticism for firing 900 employees over a Zoom call.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1721ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.57% 2542.09 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.28% 12795.551317 Real-time Quote.-17.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.26% 126 Delayed Quote.62.52%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -3.00% 35.485 Delayed Quote.-29.38%
