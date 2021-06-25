Log in
Tech Down As Rally To Record Pauses -- Tech Roundup

06/25/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Shares of technology companies ticked down as a recent run-up in the sector paused a session after the Nasdaq Composite's latest record high.

There has been a rotation back into "uber-growth" sectors from "uber-value" sectors, said strategists at brokerage Bank of America Securities, in a note to clients.

The U.K. antitrust regulator launched an investigation into whether Amazon.com and Google are doing enough to crack down on fake reviews, adding a new layer to regulatory scrutiny of U.S. tech giants.

Shares of Virgin Galactic surged after the space-travel company said the Federal Aviation Administration granted approval of Virgin's full commercial space-launch license, opening the door for outside passengers to join flights.

Panasonic said it has has sold its entire stake in partner Tesla for about $3.6 billion, reflecting a complicated relationship between the Japanese battery maker and the electric-car maker, which has started to buy from other battery suppliers.

Twilio, a $66 billion software company, and Asana, a roughly $10 billion cloud software company run by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, are the first two companies to agree to dual list their shares on the Long-Term Stock Exchange, a Silicon Valley stock market that aims to prioritize long-term strategy over speculation.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1719ET

