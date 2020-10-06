Log in
News : Latest News

Latest News
Tech Down As Rotation Out Of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup

10/06/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

Shares of technology companies fell in volatile trading as the odds of a second round of stimulus in the short term fell drastically.

There's been a rotation out of the relatively expensive tech sector into more "value" sectors in recent weeks, said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Apple shares fell even after the gadget maker said it would host an online event on Oct. 13, at which the company is expected to reveal a long-awaited iPhone with 5G connectivity.

Facebook said it took down a post by President Trump because it contained misinformation about the dangers of the coronavirus. Mr. Trump, who was discharged from a hospital Monday, compared the coronavirus to the seasonal flu as he continues to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.87% 113.16 Delayed Quote.58.69%
FACEBOOK INC -2.26% 258.66 Delayed Quote.28.94%
