Tech Down As Rotation Out Of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell in volatile trading as the odds of a second round of stimulus in the short term fell drastically.

There's been a rotation out of the relatively expensive tech sector into more "value" sectors in recent weeks, said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Apple shares fell even after the gadget maker said it would host an online event on Oct. 13, at which the company is expected to reveal a long-awaited iPhone with 5G connectivity.

Facebook said it took down a post by President Trump because it contained misinformation about the dangers of the coronavirus. Mr. Trump, who was discharged from a hospital Monday, compared the coronavirus to the seasonal flu as he continues to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic.

