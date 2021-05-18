Tech Down As Rotation To Other Sectors Continues -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as a rotation out of the sector continued.

One strategist said investors' rotation from tech into cyclical sectors such as materials may last until late this year but could draw bargain hunters back to the tech sector at some stage. "I don't see how, in the next several years, technology is not going to continue to dominate the world, not only in the tech industry itself but in every industry," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group.

Jeep maker Stellantis is joining forces with iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology Group in a new collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of in-car software.

Shares of electric-vehicle maker Fisker Automotive rose after its quarterly loss was narrower than some investors had anticipated.

