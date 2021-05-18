Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down As Rotation To Other Sectors Continues -- Tech Roundup

05/18/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as a rotation out of the sector continued.

One strategist said investors' rotation from tech into cyclical sectors such as materials may last until late this year but could draw bargain hunters back to the tech sector at some stage. "I don't see how, in the next several years, technology is not going to continue to dominate the world, not only in the tech industry itself but in every industry," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at money manager The Leuthold Group.

Jeep maker Stellantis is joining forces with iPhone assembler Foxconn Technology Group in a new collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of in-car software.

Shares of electric-vehicle maker Fisker Automotive rose after its quarterly loss was narrower than some investors had anticipated. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pUtilities Flat On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pRansomware hits near pre-Colonial Pipeline levels, data suggests
RE
05:38pCommunications Services Down Amid Deal Skepticism -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:35pTech Down As Rotation To Other Sectors Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32pFinancials Down As Inflation Fears Stir Global Market Volatility -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:28pJapan to boost spending to promote local chip production - Nikkei
RE
05:20pConsumer Cos Down Amid Inflation Concerns -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pHealth Care Up On Defensive Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:08pTSX rises 0.17% to 19,507.05
RE
05:08pWall Street closes lower on weak telecom stocks despite strong retail earnings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2Siemens Energy says it has no plans for full Siemens Gamesa takeover
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Ford, Microsoft, Oracle, Lloyds...
4Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin
5ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix

HOT NEWS