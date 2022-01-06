Log in
Tech Down As Rout Continues -- Tech Roundup

01/06/2022 | 05:37pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell as Wednesday's rout continued.

The Nasdaq Composite fell by more than 3% Wednesday after surprisingly hawkish Federal Reserve minutes prompted a re-evaluation of portfolio allocations. The index slipped about 0.3% Thursday.

A French regulator fined Alphabet's Google $169 million and Meta Platforms' Facebook $67 million, saying the companies made it too difficult for users to reject cookies, the identifiers used to track their data.

Rivian Automotive's finance chief said the electric-vehicle maker plans to put growth before profit as the company looks to build out the business following its public listing in November. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-06-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.02% 2754.95 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
META PLATFORMS, INC. 2.56% 332.46 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.13% 15080.864828 Real-time Quote.-3.48%
