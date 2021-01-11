Log in
Tech Down As Speculative Bubble Concerns Linger -- Tech Roundup

01/11/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell as investors retreated from some of the most highly valued stocks on the market.

Tesla shares fell almost 8% after a months-long surge higher. Some strategists have warned that the largest tech stocks and other risky investments are entering bubble territory.

There has been "violent inflationary price action (the) past two months," said Michael Hartnett, investment strategist at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. Among the stocks that have risen the fastest on the stock market are the so-called FAANG stocks -- Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-21 1751ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.31% 1756.29 Delayed Quote.2.58%
APPLE INC. -2.32% 128.98 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 1.66% 33.07 Delayed Quote.7.32%
FACEBOOK INC -4.01% 256.84 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
NETFLIX, INC. -2.21% 499.1 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED 0.17% 186.31 Delayed Quote.3.88%
TESLA, INC. -7.82% 811.19 Delayed Quote.24.71%
