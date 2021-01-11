Tech Down As Speculative Bubble Concerns Linger -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as investors retreated from some of the most highly valued stocks on the market.

Tesla shares fell almost 8% after a months-long surge higher. Some strategists have warned that the largest tech stocks and other risky investments are entering bubble territory.

There has been "violent inflationary price action (the) past two months," said Michael Hartnett, investment strategist at brokerage Bank of America Global Research, in a note to clients. Among the stocks that have risen the fastest on the stock market are the so-called FAANG stocks -- Facebook, Apple, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet.

