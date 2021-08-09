Tech Down As Traders Hedge On Growth View - Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

DraftKings agreed to buy Golden Nugget Online Gaming for about $1.6 billion in stock -- a deal that would boost the sports-betting operator's online-casino-games offering and boost its tally of customer databases to more than five million.

An Alibaba Group Holding manager accused of sexual assault by an employee has been fired, and two other employees, including a senior executive, have resigned, according to a memo to company staff from Chief Executive Daniel Zhang.

Uber Technologies plans to sell $1.5 billion in senior notes to help finance the acquisition of logistics services provider Transplace by its Uber Freight digital brokerage unit.

Electric delivery-truck maker Workhorse Group sold down much of its stake in Lordstown Motor this summer, reducing its equity position in the embattled Ohio-based startup.

Shared office-space giant WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world's largest commercial real-estate firms, are negotiating to form a $150 million partnership to navigate the new world of remote working and flexible workplaces.

