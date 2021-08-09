Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down As Traders Hedge On Growth View - Tech Roundup

08/09/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for growth in the sector.

DraftKings agreed to buy Golden Nugget Online Gaming for about $1.6 billion in stock -- a deal that would boost the sports-betting operator's online-casino-games offering and boost its tally of customer databases to more than five million.

An Alibaba Group Holding manager accused of sexual assault by an employee has been fired, and two other employees, including a senior executive, have resigned, according to a memo to company staff from Chief Executive Daniel Zhang.

Uber Technologies plans to sell $1.5 billion in senior notes to help finance the acquisition of logistics services provider Transplace by its Uber Freight digital brokerage unit.

Electric delivery-truck maker Workhorse Group sold down much of its stake in Lordstown Motor this summer, reducing its equity position in the embattled Ohio-based startup.

Shared office-space giant WeWork and Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world's largest commercial real-estate firms, are negotiating to form a $150 million partnership to navigate the new world of remote working and flexible workplaces. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1729ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pAMC Entertainment will have technology to receive bitcoin as payment by year-end - CEO
RE
05:40pCorn, soy retreat on U.S. rains, broad declines in commodities
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 87.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.24% to $1.1736 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 0.19% to $1.3846 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 110.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pUtilities Tick Down As Traders Hedge On Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pCommunications Services Flat As Dish Earnings Come In Mixed -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:30pTech Down As Traders Hedge On Growth View - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Up Amid Deal Activity -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
2Oil slides to 3-week low on China's virus curbs, strong dollar
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
4BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
5WRAPUP 3-Fed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike

HOT NEWS