Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Tech Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup

08/06/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of technology companies ticked down as traders sold out of a sector seen as vulnerable to rising Treasury yields.

Facebook's messaging app WhatsApp said it would not adopt Apple's approach to introducing software designed to identify and report collections of sexually exploitative images of children.

Chinese Internet stocks remained under pressure as Beijing continued to rein in the sector. China's antitrust regulator is preparing to impose a roughly $1 billion fine on food-delivery giant Meituan for allegedly abusing its dominant market position to the detriment of merchants and rivals, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1721ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:35pSterling Lost 0.20% to $1.3873 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.50% to 110.23 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pCOINBASE GLOBAL : Binance U.S. CEO Brooks resigns just three months into job
RE
05:29pANALYSIS : Where will yields go? Investors weigh U.S. jobs data against Delta fears
RE
05:26pUtilities Flat After Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pCanada blocks proposed Rocky Mountain coal mine on environmental grounds
RE
05:24pCommunications Services Flat Amid Mixed Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:22pTech Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pU.S. Postal Service finalizes plan to slow some mail deliveries
RE
05:08pConsumer Cos Down On Inflation Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: BP, Cardinal Health, Moderna, Meggitt, Unilever...
3Shipping group Maersk continues shopping spree after strong earnings
4What higher-than-expected July jobs data means for markets
5U.S. labor market powers ahead with strong job gains, lower unemployment rate

HOT NEWS