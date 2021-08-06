Tech Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup

Shares of technology companies ticked down as traders sold out of a sector seen as vulnerable to rising Treasury yields.

Facebook's messaging app WhatsApp said it would not adopt Apple's approach to introducing software designed to identify and report collections of sexually exploitative images of children.

Chinese Internet stocks remained under pressure as Beijing continued to rein in the sector. China's antitrust regulator is preparing to impose a roughly $1 billion fine on food-delivery giant Meituan for allegedly abusing its dominant market position to the detriment of merchants and rivals, The Wall Street Journal reported.

