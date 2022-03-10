Log in
Tech Down As Treasury Yields Rise -- Tech Roundup

03/10/2022 | 05:19pm EST
Shares of technology companies fell, as traders continued to retreat from sectors sensitive to interest-rate increases.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note topped 2% as investors braced for a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO began trading in Hong Kong, after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker concluded the city's first listing by introduction since late 2020. This method of listing on a new stock market does not require raising capital or issuing new shares.

Drivers for Uber Technologies and Lyft are struggling to enforce mask policies in states where mandates have been lifted.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1718ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LYFT, INC. -0.45% 37.63 Delayed Quote.-11.54%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -3.46% 30.41 Delayed Quote.-24.87%
HOT NEWS